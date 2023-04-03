Invest in Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $139.37 in the prior trading day, Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE: SUI) closed at $140.88, up 1.08%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 852186 shares were traded. SUI stock price reached its highest trading level at $141.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $139.59.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SUI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on March 29, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $151.

On May 11, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $185.Truist initiated its Buy rating on May 11, 2022, with a $185 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when LEWIS CLUNET R sold 1,500 shares for $148.51 per share. The transaction valued at 222,765 led to the insider holds 26,900 shares of the business.

Thelen Bruce sold 6,892 shares of SUI for $1,139,937 on Aug 09. The EVP now owns 25,120 shares after completing the transaction at $165.40 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, LEWIS CLUNET R, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,400 shares for $153.39 each. As a result, the insider received 674,926 and left with 26,400 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sun’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 71.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 52.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 23.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SUI has reached a high of $193.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $117.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 146.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 147.62.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 563.99K shares per day over the past 3-months and 630.89k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 123.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.13M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SUI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.69M with a Short Ratio of 1.60M, compared to 1.99M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.37% and a Short% of Float of 1.60%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SUI’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.20, compared to 3.72 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.20%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.23. The current Payout Ratio is 174.40% for SUI, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 09, 2006 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.26 and $1.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.08. EPS for the following year is $2.87, with 4 analysts recommending between $3.6 and $2.47.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $659.18M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $732.68M to a low estimate of $624.56M. As of the current estimate, Sun Communities Inc.’s year-ago sales were $542.43M, an estimated increase of 21.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $645.07M, an increase of 17.60% less than the figure of $21.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $678.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $622.45M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SUI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.27B, up 30.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.25B and the low estimate is $3.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.