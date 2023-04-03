Investing in CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, CareTrust REIT Inc. (NYSE: CTRE) closed at $19.58 up 2.25% from its previous closing price of $19.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 622229 shares were traded. CTRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.17.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CareTrust REIT Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 144.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 61.47. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CapitalOne on June 03, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.50.

On April 18, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $22 to $17.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on March 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $20.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTRE has reached a high of $22.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.46.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CTRE has traded an average of 609.57K shares per day and 613.91k over the past ten days. A total of 97.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.30M. Insiders hold about 1.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CTRE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.83M with a Short Ratio of 2.77M, compared to 2.62M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.92% and a Short% of Float of 4.66%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CTRE is 1.12, from 1.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.80.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and $0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.01. EPS for the following year is $1.15, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.46 and $0.93.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $50.39M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $51.8M to a low estimate of $47.56M. As of the current estimate, CareTrust REIT Inc.’s year-ago sales were $49.74M, an estimated increase of 1.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $51.66M, an increase of 11.20% over than the figure of $1.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $51.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $51.37M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $196.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $186.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $191.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $192.35M, down -0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $204.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $214.8M and the low estimate is $189.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.