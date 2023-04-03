Investing in Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Eastman Kodak Company’s stock clocked out at $4.10, down -0.97% from its previous closing price of $4.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 675209 shares were traded. KODK stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0150.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KODK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 23 when Katz Philippe D bought 10,000 shares for $3.85 per share. The transaction valued at 38,500 led to the insider holds 152,496 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Eastman’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KODK has reached a high of $7.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6604, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5386.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KODK traded 600.56K shares on average per day over the past three months and 624.61k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 78.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.61M. Insiders hold about 29.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.50% stake in the company. Shares short for KODK as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.76M with a Short Ratio of 4.15M, compared to 4.97M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.02% and a Short% of Float of 9.24%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.