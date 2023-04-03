Investing in GitLab Inc. (GTLB) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, GitLab Inc.’s stock clocked out at $34.29, up 3.88% from its previous closing price of $33.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3349218 shares were traded. GTLB stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.46.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GTLB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SMBC Nikko on March 30, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $37.

On March 29, 2023, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $38.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when GV 2021 GP, L.L.C. bought 224,207 shares for $30.47 per share. The transaction valued at 6,830,743 led to the insider holds 1,933,734 shares of the business.

GV 2021 GP, L.L.C. bought 415,000 shares of GTLB for $12,157,403 on Mar 13. The Member of 10% Group now owns 1,709,527 shares after completing the transaction at $29.29 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, McBride Michael Eugene, who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 5,248 shares for $45.02 each. As a result, the insider received 236,265 and left with 855,498 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTLB has reached a high of $70.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.27.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GTLB traded 2.74M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.94M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 150.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.04M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GTLB as of Jan 30, 2023 were 9.86M with a Short Ratio of 6.45M, compared to 11.54M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.59% and a Short% of Float of 11.67%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 14 analysts recommending between $0.14 and -$0.28.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $117.74M. It ranges from a high estimate of $119.54M to a low estimate of $116.97M. As of the current estimate, GitLab Inc.’s year-ago sales were $87.41M, an estimated increase of 34.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $127.01M, an increase of 25.70% less than the figure of $34.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $130.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $123.9M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTLB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $545.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $530.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $532.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $424.34M, up 25.50% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $684.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $710.44M and the low estimate is $656.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.