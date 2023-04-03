Investing in monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, monday.com Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $142.75, up 4.43% from its previous closing price of $136.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 531564 shares were traded. MNDY stock price reached its highest trading level at $145.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $136.30.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MNDY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, DA Davidson on February 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $150 from $125 previously.

On December 12, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $130 to $140.

On October 13, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $135.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on October 13, 2022, with a $135 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNDY has reached a high of $177.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $73.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 140.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 118.47.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MNDY traded 725.83K shares on average per day over the past three months and 504.32k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.58M. Insiders hold about 22.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MNDY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.95M with a Short Ratio of 3.13M, compared to 2.93M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.55% and a Short% of Float of 15.49%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.46, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.46, with high estimates of -$0.36 and low estimates of -$0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.35 and -$1.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.58. EPS for the following year is -$1.47, with 15 analysts recommending between -$0.3 and -$2.13.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $141.23M. It ranges from a high estimate of $142.05M to a low estimate of $139.95M. As of the current estimate, monday.com Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $95.55M, an estimated increase of 47.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $150.12M, an increase of 38.40% less than the figure of $47.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $155.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $144.84M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MNDY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $511.16M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $509.06M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $510.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $308.15M, up 65.60% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $661.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $693.7M and the low estimate is $603M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.