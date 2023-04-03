Investing in Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Truist Financial Corporation’s stock clocked out at $34.10, up 0.74% from its previous closing price of $33.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12615981 shares were traded. TFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.36.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TFC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 13, 2023, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $53.

Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its Underperform to Mkt Perform on March 13, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $47 to $45.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when RATCLIFFE DAVID M bought 13,125 shares for $38.08 per share. The transaction valued at 499,820 led to the insider holds 39,025 shares of the business.

Cummins Hugh S. III sold 35,229 shares of TFC for $1,728,159 on Jan 27. The Vice Chair now owns 307,069 shares after completing the transaction at $49.05 per share. On Jul 20, another insider, ROGERS WILLIAM H JR, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 142,606 shares for $47.78 each. As a result, the insider received 6,813,429 and left with 862,590 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Truist’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TFC has reached a high of $59.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.35.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TFC traded 12.17M shares on average per day over the past three months and 19.26M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.33B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.32B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TFC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 13.74M with a Short Ratio of 18.76M, compared to 13.15M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.04% and a Short% of Float of 1.04%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.83, TFC has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.42. The current Payout Ratio is 44.80% for TFC, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 03, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.25 and a low estimate of $1.05, while EPS last year was $1.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.26, with high estimates of $1.35 and low estimates of $1.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.4 and $4.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.93. EPS for the following year is $5.15, with 18 analysts recommending between $5.95 and $4.12.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $6.13B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.19B to a low estimate of $6.07B. As of the current estimate, Truist Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.33B, an estimated increase of 15.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.31B, an increase of 11.60% less than the figure of $15.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.38B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.25B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.04B, up 8.60% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.87B and the low estimate is $21.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.