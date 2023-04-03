Investing in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) closed at $40.10 up 3.78% from its previous closing price of $38.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 554442 shares were traded. RARE stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.89.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on November 03, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Bedrosian Camille L sold 3,881 shares for $45.25 per share. The transaction valued at 175,615 led to the insider holds 46,720 shares of the business.

Pinion John Richard sold 3,755 shares of RARE for $169,951 on Mar 01. The insider now owns 80,174 shares after completing the transaction at $45.26 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Harris Erik, who serves as the EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 3,664 shares for $45.25 each. As a result, the insider received 165,796 and left with 57,344 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RARE has reached a high of $85.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.27.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RARE has traded an average of 591.48K shares per day and 536.28k over the past ten days. A total of 70.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.65M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RARE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.57M with a Short Ratio of 2.98M, compared to 3.4M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.09% and a Short% of Float of 6.46%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.6 and a low estimate of -$3.33, while EPS last year was -$1.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.11, with high estimates of -$1.28 and low estimates of -$3.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$7.96 and -$11.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$9.94. EPS for the following year is -$7.83, with 18 analysts recommending between -$4.99 and -$12.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $105.12M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $147M to a low estimate of $95.3M. As of the current estimate, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $83.39M, an estimated increase of 26.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $104.31M, an increase of 30.50% over than the figure of $26.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $114.48M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $92.68M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RARE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $369.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $355M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $360.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $351.41M, up 2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $432.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $542.83M and the low estimate is $365.95M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.