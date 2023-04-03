Is this a Prime Time To acquire Copart Inc. (CPRT) stock

After finishing at $73.48 in the prior trading day, Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) closed at $75.21, up 2.35%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2717773 shares were traded. CPRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.57.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CPRT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stephens on February 12, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $140 from $122 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when Blunt Matt sold 30,000 shares for $69.36 per share. The transaction valued at 2,080,800 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Blunt Matt sold 10,000 shares of CPRT for $1,157,200 on Jun 06. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $115.72 per share. On May 31, another insider, TRYFOROS THOMAS N, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 11,000 shares for $114.72 each. As a result, the insider received 1,261,887 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Copart’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPRT has reached a high of $74.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 69.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.96.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.92M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.99M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 476.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 427.93M. Insiders hold about 10.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CPRT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.2M with a Short Ratio of 3.48M, compared to 5.33M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.09% and a Short% of Float of 1.21%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.62 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.4 and $2.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.31. EPS for the following year is $2.55, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.9 and $2.25.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $930.06M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $950M to a low estimate of $884.03M. As of the current estimate, Copart Inc.’s year-ago sales were $867.46M, an estimated increase of 7.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $987.88M, an increase of 5.10% less than the figure of $7.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $944.75M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.5B, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.33B and the low estimate is $3.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.