Is this a Prime Time To acquire J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) stock

After finishing at $169.75 in the prior trading day, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) closed at $175.46, up 3.36%. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 873955 shares were traded. JBHT stock price reached its highest trading level at $175.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $171.00.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of JBHT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 339.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 253.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Susquehanna on January 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $168 from $194 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when HARPER ALFRED C sold 5,300 shares for $190.33 per share. The transaction valued at 1,008,751 led to the insider holds 32,556 shares of the business.

Simpson Shelley sold 7,000 shares of JBHT for $1,302,160 on Nov 11. The EVP, CCO & People/HR now owns 77,630 shares after completing the transaction at $186.02 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, Frazier Spencer, who serves as the EVP of Sales and Marketing of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $177.16 each. As a result, the insider received 177,156 and left with 3,060 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, J.B.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JBHT has reached a high of $208.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $153.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 182.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 175.90.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 735.13K shares per day over the past 3-months and 611.03k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 103.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.90M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.50% stake in the company. Shares short for JBHT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.3M with a Short Ratio of 2.27M, compared to 2.42M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.22% and a Short% of Float of 2.77%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, JBHT’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.09, compared to 1.68 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.85%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.83. The current Payout Ratio is 17.20% for JBHT, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 23, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 21 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.29 and a low estimate of $1.73, while EPS last year was $2.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.31, with high estimates of $2.68 and low estimates of $1.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10 and $8.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.3. EPS for the following year is $10.2, with 23 analysts recommending between $11 and $9.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $3.42B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.67B to a low estimate of $2.94B. As of the current estimate, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.49B, an estimated decrease of -1.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.56B, a decrease of -7.30% less than the figure of -$1.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.83B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.02B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JBHT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.81B, down -3.20% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.63B and the low estimate is $12.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.