Is this a Prime Time To acquire Phreesia Inc. (PHR) stock

The price of Phreesia Inc. (NYSE: PHR) closed at $32.29 in the last session, up 4.67% from day before closing price of $30.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 543487 shares were traded. PHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.11.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PHR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on January 04, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $40 from $35 previously.

On December 13, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $40.

SVB Leerink Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on December 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $31 to $34.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Linetsky David sold 11,378 shares for $39.55 per share. The transaction valued at 449,989 led to the insider holds 205,489 shares of the business.

Davidoff Michael J. sold 7,513 shares of PHR for $294,564 on Feb 02. The SVP, Payer Business now owns 97,971 shares after completing the transaction at $39.21 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Rasmussen Randy, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 4,765 shares for $40.00 each. As a result, the insider received 190,600 and left with 145,594 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PHR has reached a high of $40.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.71.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PHR traded on average about 413.46K shares per day over the past 3-months and 585.68k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 52.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.44M. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PHR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.48M with a Short Ratio of 2.69M, compared to 1.61M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.80% and a Short% of Float of 4.71%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.48 and a low estimate of -$0.55, while EPS last year was -$0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.49, with high estimates of -$0.46 and low estimates of -$0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.29 and -$2.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.32. EPS for the following year is -$1.78, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.64 and -$2.04.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $74.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $75.7M to a low estimate of $73.7M. As of the current estimate, Phreesia Inc.’s year-ago sales were $58.02M, an estimated increase of 28.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $81.66M, an increase of 28.90% over than the figure of $28.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $84.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $79.5M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $280.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $278M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $278.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $213.23M, up 30.80% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $357.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $364.9M and the low estimate is $352.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.