Is this a Prime Time To acquire Shell plc (SHEL) stock

After finishing at $57.94 in the prior trading day, Shell plc (NYSE: SHEL) closed at $57.54, down -0.69%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5161609 shares were traded. SHEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.36.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SHEL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on February 27, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $85 from $74 previously.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $79 to $76.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Shell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHEL has reached a high of $62.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.10.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.88M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 3.53B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.43B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SHEL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.24M with a Short Ratio of 6.46M, compared to 7.78M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.44.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.53 and a low estimate of $1.88, while EPS last year was $2.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.26, with high estimates of $2.94 and low estimates of $1.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.39 and $7.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.55. EPS for the following year is $8.41, with 10 analysts recommending between $10.54 and $6.14.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $87.41B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $87.41B to a low estimate of $87.41B. As of the current estimate, Shell plc’s year-ago sales were $84.2B, an estimated increase of 3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $82B, a decrease of -18.00% less than the figure of $3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $82B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $82B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $346.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $345.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $345.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $381.31B, down -9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $346.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $346.35B and the low estimate is $346.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.