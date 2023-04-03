It’s a good day to be an BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) shareholder

In the latest session, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) closed at $97.24 up 2.05% from its previous closing price of $95.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1434386 shares were traded. BMRN stock price reached its highest trading level at $97.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $95.56.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 323.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on March 21, 2023, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $81.

On February 21, 2023, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $116.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on February 21, 2023, with a $116 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when BIENAIME JEAN JACQUES sold 8,000 shares for $90.45 per share. The transaction valued at 723,600 led to the insider holds 487,856 shares of the business.

BIENAIME JEAN JACQUES sold 15,000 shares of BMRN for $1,384,200 on Mar 10. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 487,856 shares after completing the transaction at $92.28 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, BIENAIME JEAN JACQUES, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $109.15 each. As a result, the insider received 654,900 and left with 320,324 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, BioMarin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 133.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BMRN has reached a high of $117.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 102.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 94.64.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BMRN has traded an average of 1.54M shares per day and 1.14M over the past ten days. A total of 186.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.48M. Shares short for BMRN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.54M with a Short Ratio of 6.11M, compared to 10.36M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.52% and a Short% of Float of 3.53%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.77 and $0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.68. EPS for the following year is $1.63, with 19 analysts recommending between $2.99 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $536.97M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $578M to a low estimate of $512M. As of the current estimate, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $449.81M, an estimated increase of 19.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $587.13M, an increase of 13.00% less than the figure of $19.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $629.16M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $491.4M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BMRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.85B, up 13.50% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.29B and the low estimate is $2.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.