It’s a good day to be an Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) shareholder

In the latest session, Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) closed at $110.12 up 2.86% from its previous closing price of $107.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1576071 shares were traded. EXPD stock price reached its highest trading level at $110.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $107.35.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Expeditors International of Washington Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Exane BNP Paribas on December 01, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $107.

On November 22, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $95.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Musser Jeffrey S sold 10,000 shares for $109.76 per share. The transaction valued at 1,097,593 led to the insider holds 137,309 shares of the business.

ALGER EUGENE K sold 11,500 shares of EXPD for $1,304,422 on Nov 16. The President Global Services now owns 17,879 shares after completing the transaction at $113.43 per share. On Nov 09, another insider, POWELL BRADLEY S, who serves as the Senior VP – CFO of the company, sold 17,206 shares for $106.23 each. As a result, the insider received 1,827,838 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Expeditors’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXPD has reached a high of $119.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 108.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 103.51.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EXPD has traded an average of 1.43M shares per day and 1.08M over the past ten days. A total of 157.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.32M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EXPD as of Jan 12, 2023 were 9.1M with a Short Ratio of 8.91M, compared to 8.41M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.72% and a Short% of Float of 7.86%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for EXPD is 1.34, from 1.04 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.18. The current Payout Ratio is 16.10% for EXPD, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 25, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.24 and a low estimate of $1.7, while EPS last year was $2.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.5, with high estimates of $1.74 and low estimates of $1.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.14 and $8.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.86. EPS for the following year is $5.69, with 18 analysts recommending between $6.61 and $4.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.01B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.55B to a low estimate of $3.49B. As of the current estimate, Expeditors International of Washington Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.4B, an estimated decrease of -25.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.34B, a decrease of -28.30% less than the figure of -$25.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.57B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXPD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.52B, up 6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.52B and the low estimate is $10.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -27.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.