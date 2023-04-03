It’s a good day to be an Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.04, up 2.28% from its previous closing price of $3.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3492348 shares were traded. RKLB stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9150.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RKLB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

On August 31, 2022, Cowen Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $6.50 to $8.

On June 21, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $5.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on June 21, 2022, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Spice Adam C. sold 64,189 shares for $4.23 per share. The transaction valued at 271,776 led to the insider holds 1,686,168 shares of the business.

Kampani Arjun sold 22,532 shares of RKLB for $95,400 on Mar 09. The insider now owns 568,493 shares after completing the transaction at $4.23 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, GRIFFIN MICHAEL D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 50,688 shares for $4.12 each. As a result, the insider received 208,835 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RKLB has reached a high of $8.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4744, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5690.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RKLB traded 3.66M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.87M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 473.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 372.96M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RKLB as of Jan 12, 2023 were 20.21M with a Short Ratio of 24.75M, compared to 19.28M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.27% and a Short% of Float of 8.87%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.27. EPS for the following year is -$0.26, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.16 and -$0.37.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $49.24M. It ranges from a high estimate of $61.04M to a low estimate of $46.26M. As of the current estimate, Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s year-ago sales were $27.48M, an estimated increase of 79.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $66.19M, an increase of 62.60% less than the figure of $79.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $71.92M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $59.5M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RKLB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $220.27M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $205.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $208.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $62.24M, up 234.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $288.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $330.5M and the low estimate is $255M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.