It’s an appealing income play to consider First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB)

The price of First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ: FHB) closed at $20.63 in the last session, up 0.98% from day before closing price of $20.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 919970 shares were traded. FHB stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.42.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FHB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 25, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $34.

Compass Point Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 24, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $29.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Harrison Robert S bought 23,500 shares for $21.61 per share. The transaction valued at 507,786 led to the insider holds 350,449 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FHB has reached a high of $28.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.20.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FHB traded on average about 756.20K shares per day over the past 3-months and 954.15k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 127.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.89M. Shares short for FHB as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.5M with a Short Ratio of 4.34M, compared to 3.63M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.75% and a Short% of Float of 4.31%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for FHB is 1.04, which was 1.04 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.74%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.06.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.59 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.42 and $2.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.3. EPS for the following year is $2.26, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.51 and $2.05.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $220.92M. It ranges from a high estimate of $224.14M to a low estimate of $219M. As of the current estimate, First Hawaiian Inc.’s year-ago sales were $154.97M, an estimated increase of 42.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $224.08M, an increase of 18.40% less than the figure of $42.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $227.53M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $222M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FHB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $919.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $885.94M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $899.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $793.07M, up 13.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $912.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $957.08M and the low estimate is $866.52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.