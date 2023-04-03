It’s an appealing income play to consider Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH)

The price of Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LTH) closed at $15.96 in the last session, up 3.37% from day before closing price of $15.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 682285 shares were traded. LTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.56.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LTH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on August 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $13 from $15 previously.

On November 01, 2021, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $19.

On November 01, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $21.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on November 01, 2021, with a $21 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Weaver Erik sold 1,002 shares for $18.54 per share. The transaction valued at 18,577 led to the insider holds 71,369 shares of the business.

TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF T bought 116 shares of LTH for $2,057 on Mar 01. The member of a group that is 10% now owns 5,203,570 shares after completing the transaction at $17.73 per share. On Dec 21, another insider, TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF T, who serves as the member of a group that is 10% of the company, sold 46 shares for $12.36 each. As a result, the insider received 569 and left with 5,203,454 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LTH has reached a high of $20.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.89.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LTH traded on average about 761.25K shares per day over the past 3-months and 863.67k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 194.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 166.25M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LTH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 7.23M with a Short Ratio of 7.19M, compared to 6.24M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.72% and a Short% of Float of 9.11%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.3, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.37 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $473.63M. It ranges from a high estimate of $480.3M to a low estimate of $472.13M. As of the current estimate, Life Time Group Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $360.53M, an estimated increase of 31.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $509.8M, an increase of 30.00% less than the figure of $31.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $551.99M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $490.6M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.32B, up 38.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.33B and the low estimate is $2.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.