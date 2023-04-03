It’s an appealing income play to consider Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR)

After finishing at $15.69 in the prior trading day, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE: OR) closed at $15.82, up 0.83%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 888531 shares were traded. OR stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.61.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Osisko’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OR has reached a high of $15.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.63.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 902.94K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.01M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 184.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 182.81M. Insiders hold about 0.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.36% stake in the company. Shares short for OR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.28M with a Short Ratio of 3.29M, compared to 3.2M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, OR’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.20, compared to 0.22 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.28%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.49.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.19 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.39, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.39 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $175.51M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $175.51M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $175.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $168.66M, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $156.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $156.75M and the low estimate is $156.75M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -10.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.