It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Celanese Corporation (CE) stock

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) closed the day trading at $108.89 up 2.35% from the previous closing price of $106.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 718921 shares were traded. CE stock price reached its highest trading level at $108.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $106.43.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on March 02, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $140 from $135 previously.

On January 04, 2023, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $98 to $125.

On October 11, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $116.Mizuho initiated its Neutral rating on October 11, 2022, with a $116 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Murray Mark Christopher bought 1,200 shares for $117.15 per share. The transaction valued at 140,580 led to the insider holds 10,589 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Celanese’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CE has reached a high of $161.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 115.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 108.97.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CE traded about 1.15M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CE traded about 1.13M shares per day. A total of 108.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.11M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.33M with a Short Ratio of 2.86M, compared to 2.73M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.15% and a Short% of Float of 2.46%.

Dividends & Splits

CE’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.80, up from 2.54 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.10.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.77 and a low estimate of $1.34, while EPS last year was $5.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.98, with high estimates of $3.35 and low estimates of $2.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.5 and $10.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.96. EPS for the following year is $14.5, with 22 analysts recommending between $16.65 and $11.1.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $2.85B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.65B to a low estimate of $2.43B. As of the current estimate, Celanese Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.54B, an estimated increase of 12.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.07B, an increase of 23.40% over than the figure of $12.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.6B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.52B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.67B, up 22.90% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.67B and the low estimate is $11.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.