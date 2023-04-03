It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) stock

The closing price of Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) was $60.88 for the day, up 3.54% from the previous closing price of $58.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 646294 shares were traded. SPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.09.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SPT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 363.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 05, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $99.

BTIG Research reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on September 20, 2021, and also maintained the target price at $150.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Rankin Aaron Edward Frederick sold 5,450 shares for $60.00 per share. The transaction valued at 327,000 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Rankin Aaron Edward Frederick sold 4,500 shares of SPT for $249,716 on Mar 13. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $55.49 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, Howard Justyn Russell, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $64.05 each. As a result, the insider received 1,280,903 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 23.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPT has reached a high of $85.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.86.

Shares Statistics:

SPT traded an average of 618.73K shares per day over the past three months and 553.52k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.41M. Shares short for SPT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.07M with a Short Ratio of 5.81M, compared to 4.77M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.25% and a Short% of Float of 10.93%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.09 and -$0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.1. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.1 and -$0.28.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $69.9M to a low estimate of $69.8M. As of the current estimate, Sprout Social Inc.’s year-ago sales were $53.27M, an estimated increase of 31.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $74.92M, an increase of 30.50% less than the figure of $31.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $76.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $73.3M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $254.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $253.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $253.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $187.86M, up 35.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $328.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $336.9M and the low estimate is $311M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.