It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) closed the day trading at $69.69 up 1.15% from the previous closing price of $68.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1807023 shares were traded. HIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $69.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.06.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HIG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 94.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.48. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 20, 2023, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $77.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on January 10, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $85.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Stepnowski Amy sold 336 shares for $77.59 per share. The transaction valued at 26,070 led to the insider holds 3,844 shares of the business.

Costello Beth Ann sold 38,915 shares of HIG for $3,029,642 on Mar 01. The EVP and CFO now owns 57,205 shares after completing the transaction at $77.85 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Bennett Jonathan R, who serves as the EVP of the company, sold 3,914 shares for $77.86 each. As a result, the insider received 304,744 and left with 25,643 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HIG has reached a high of $79.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.11.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HIG traded about 2.28M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HIG traded about 2.25M shares per day. A total of 317.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 311.66M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HIG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.24M with a Short Ratio of 4.48M, compared to 3.2M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.02% and a Short% of Float of 1.19%.

Dividends & Splits

HIG’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.70, up from 1.33 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.23%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.31. The current Payout Ratio is 28.60% for HIG, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 03, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 15, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.2 and a low estimate of $1.9, while EPS last year was $1.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.03, with high estimates of $2.35 and low estimates of $1.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.15 and $8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.45. EPS for the following year is $9.65, with 15 analysts recommending between $10.75 and $9.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $5.96B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.05B to a low estimate of $5.9B. As of the current estimate, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.39B, an estimated increase of 10.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.02B, an increase of 12.00% over than the figure of $10.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.01B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.36B, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.42B and the low estimate is $22.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.