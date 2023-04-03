LEV (The Lion Electric Company): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) closed at $1.86 in the last session, up 6.29% from day before closing price of $1.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 887856 shares were traded. LEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7500.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LEV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, R. F. Lafferty on March 27, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On March 20, 2023, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $2.

On February 15, 2023, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $3.Barclays initiated its Equal Weight rating on February 15, 2023, with a $3 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LEV has reached a high of $8.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2620, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1711.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LEV traded on average about 1.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.11M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 200.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.95M. Insiders hold about 49.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.80% stake in the company. Shares short for LEV as of Jan 30, 2023 were 11.06M with a Short Ratio of 11.97M, compared to 11.64M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.00% and a Short% of Float of 11.11%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and -$0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.01. EPS for the following year is -$0.48, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.3 and -$0.64.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $319.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $384.12M and the low estimate is $259.18M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 125.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.