LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $55.60 in the prior trading day, LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) closed at $56.76, up 2.09%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1542266 shares were traded. LKQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.62.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LKQ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 53.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MKM Partners on July 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $68.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when ValueAct Holdings, L.P. sold 202,751 shares for $57.78 per share. The transaction valued at 11,714,953 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

ValueAct Holdings, L.P. sold 425,000 shares of LKQ for $24,577,750 on Mar 06. The Director now owns 202,751 shares after completing the transaction at $57.83 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, ValueAct Holdings, L.P., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 475,000 shares for $58.11 each. As a result, the insider received 27,602,250 and left with 627,751 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, LKQ’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LKQ has reached a high of $59.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.54.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.71M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.37M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 267.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 265.88M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.44% stake in the company. Shares short for LKQ as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.88M with a Short Ratio of 3.33M, compared to 4.01M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.45% and a Short% of Float of 1.56%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 25.40% for LKQ, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 18, 2012 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.89 and a low estimate of $0.83, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.98, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.95 and $3.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.91. EPS for the following year is $4.1, with 10 analysts recommending between $4.25 and $3.93.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $2.99B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.06B to a low estimate of $2.94B. As of the current estimate, LKQ Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.19B, an estimated decrease of -6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.17B, a decrease of -5.30% over than the figure of -$6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.12B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LKQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.09B, down -2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.27B and the low estimate is $12.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.