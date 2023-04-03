LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) closed the day trading at $202.40 up 1.74% from the previous closing price of $198.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 953298 shares were traded. LPLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $202.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $198.06.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LPLA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.04. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on November 30, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $239 from $281 previously.

Credit Suisse Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on November 01, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $315.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Arnold Dan H. sold 38,444 shares for $246.20 per share. The transaction valued at 9,464,734 led to the insider holds 154,884 shares of the business.

Audette Matthew J sold 7,111 shares of LPLA for $1,750,480 on Feb 27. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 12,644 shares after completing the transaction at $246.17 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Oroschakoff Michelle, who serves as the Managing Director of the company, sold 4,809 shares for $246.18 each. As a result, the insider received 1,183,882 and left with 23,852 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, LPL’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LPLA has reached a high of $271.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $165.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 229.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 222.85.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LPLA traded about 918.64K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LPLA traded about 1.03M shares per day. A total of 79.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.11M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.58% stake in the company. Shares short for LPLA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.32M with a Short Ratio of 1.32M, compared to 2M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.67% and a Short% of Float of 1.87%.

Dividends & Splits

LPLA’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.20, up from 0.75 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.50%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.04.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.8 and a low estimate of $4.45, while EPS last year was $1.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.84, with high estimates of $5.18 and low estimates of $4.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $20.31 and $17.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $18.97. EPS for the following year is $19.73, with 12 analysts recommending between $21.55 and $16.79.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $2.42B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.47B to a low estimate of $2.41B. As of the current estimate, LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.07B, an estimated increase of 17.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.48B, an increase of 21.80% over than the figure of $17.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.54B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.46B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LPLA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.6B, up 16.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.18B and the low estimate is $10.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.