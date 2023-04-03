Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) closed the day trading at $13.45 up 1.36% from the previous closing price of $13.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11499217 shares were traded. NCLH stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.20.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NCLH, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 198.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 184.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 13, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $24 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Del Rio Frank J sold 58,072 shares for $18.33 per share. The transaction valued at 1,064,639 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Kempa Mark sold 25,000 shares of NCLH for $463,425 on Nov 15. The EVP & CFO now owns 197,651 shares after completing the transaction at $18.54 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Farkas Daniel S, who serves as the EVP Gen. Counsel & Asst. Sec’y of the company, sold 44,000 shares for $17.93 each. As a result, the insider received 788,700 and left with 231,160 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NCLH now has a Market Capitalization of 5.28B and an Enterprise Value of 17.96B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 84.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.71 whereas that against EBITDA is -27.00.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NCLH is 2.50, which has changed by -38.78% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -10.33% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NCLH has reached a high of $23.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.24.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NCLH traded about 15.09M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NCLH traded about 15.84M shares per day. A total of 421.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 419.66M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NCLH as of Mar 14, 2023 were 42.71M with a Short Ratio of 42.71M, compared to 41.29M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.12% and a Short% of Float of 11.39%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$1.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.12 and $0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.75. EPS for the following year is $1.57, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.97 and $1.15.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $1.75B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.81B to a low estimate of $1.64B. As of the current estimate, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $521.94M, an estimated increase of 234.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.23B, an increase of 87.70% less than the figure of $234.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.07B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NCLH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.84B, up 75.60% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.66B and the low estimate is $8.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.