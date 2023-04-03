Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) was $0.64 for the day, up 0.39% from the previous closing price of $0.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0025 from its previous closing price. On the day, 520455 shares were traded. OGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OGI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OGI has reached a high of $1.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7751, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9307.

Shares Statistics:

OGI traded an average of 998.24K shares per day over the past three months and 559.26k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 313.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 255.27M. Insiders hold about 19.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.35% stake in the company. Shares short for OGI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.11M with a Short Ratio of 6.45M, compared to 7.43M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.05 and -$0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.05. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$0.07.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $32.57M to a low estimate of $32.57M. As of the current estimate, Organigram Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $23.88M, an estimated increase of 36.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $34.58M, an increase of 21.00% less than the figure of $36.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $34.58M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $34.58M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $133.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $133.57M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $133.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $109.59M, up 21.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $148.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $156.92M and the low estimate is $140.56M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.