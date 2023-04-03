PAYX (Paychex Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $113.54 in the prior trading day, Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) closed at $114.59, up 0.92%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3092601 shares were traded. PAYX stock price reached its highest trading level at $115.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $113.72.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PAYX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 85.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 09, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $125.

Cowen Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on January 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $130 to $145.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 when Gibson John B sold 194 shares for $120.31 per share. The transaction valued at 23,340 led to the insider holds 52,792 shares of the business.

Gioja Michael E sold 13,744 shares of PAYX for $1,584,683 on Dec 28. The Sr. Vice President now owns 33,268 shares after completing the transaction at $115.30 per share. On Oct 20, another insider, RIVERA EFRAIN, who serves as the Sr. Vice President, CFO of the company, sold 298 shares for $111.06 each. As a result, the insider received 33,096 and left with 79,275 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Paychex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PAYX has reached a high of $141.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $105.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 112.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 118.23.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.83M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.52M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 360.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 321.63M. Insiders hold about 10.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PAYX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 9.45M with a Short Ratio of 9.74M, compared to 10.02M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.62% and a Short% of Float of 2.94%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PAYX’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.48, compared to 3.16 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.76. The current Payout Ratio is 75.80% for PAYX, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 22, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.29 and a low estimate of $1.17, while EPS last year was $1.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.98, with high estimates of $1.01 and low estimates of $0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.28 and $4.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.24. EPS for the following year is $4.53, with 18 analysts recommending between $4.74 and $4.31.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $1.36B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.38B to a low estimate of $1.35B. As of the current estimate, Paychex Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.28B, an estimated increase of 6.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.23B, an increase of 7.10% over than the figure of $6.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.24B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.19B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAYX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.61B, up 8.00% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.42B and the low estimate is $5.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.