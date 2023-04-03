Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $54.81 in the prior trading day, Popular Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) closed at $57.41, up 4.74%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1023244 shares were traded. BPOP stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.42.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BPOP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on March 15, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $57 from $100 previously.

On January 26, 2023, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $85 to $74.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when VAZQUEZ CARLOS J sold 9,635 shares for $80.38 per share. The transaction valued at 774,461 led to the insider holds 118,015 shares of the business.

Garcia Jorge J. sold 1,383 shares of BPOP for $110,937 on Aug 26. The Senior VP & Comptroller now owns 9,299 shares after completing the transaction at $80.22 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, SEPULVEDA ELI, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $81.09 each. As a result, the insider received 405,470 and left with 39,255 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Popular’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BPOP has reached a high of $84.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.25.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 769.54K shares per day over the past 3-months and 940.78k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 72.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.40M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BPOP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.17M with a Short Ratio of 1.52M, compared to 1.14M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.63% and a Short% of Float of 1.67%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BPOP’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.60, compared to 2.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.47. The current Payout Ratio is 14.90% for BPOP, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 29, 2012 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.18 and a low estimate of $1.87, while EPS last year was $2.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.13, with high estimates of $2.38 and low estimates of $1.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.43 and $7.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.82. EPS for the following year is $9.84, with 5 analysts recommending between $11.04 and $8.44.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $582.14M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $650.28M to a low estimate of $529.8M. As of the current estimate, Popular Inc.’s year-ago sales were $494.31M, an estimated increase of 17.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $595.39M, an increase of 11.50% less than the figure of $17.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $642.66M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $543.7M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BPOP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.17B, up 9.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.87B and the low estimate is $2.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.