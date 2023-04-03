Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) closed the day trading at $17.84 up 1.02% from the previous closing price of $17.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1012596 shares were traded. RYTM stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.42.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RYTM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.80 and its Current Ratio is at 8.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 08, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $28.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on August 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Roberts William T. sold 912 shares for $17.50 per share. The transaction valued at 15,960 led to the insider holds 7,872 shares of the business.

Mazabraud Yann sold 1,177 shares of RYTM for $31,814 on Feb 14. The EVP, Head of International now owns 3,827 shares after completing the transaction at $27.03 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Smith Hunter C, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 702 shares for $26.87 each. As a result, the insider received 18,863 and left with 59,406 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 42.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RYTM has reached a high of $34.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.06.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RYTM traded about 639.57K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RYTM traded about 693.28k shares per day. A total of 56.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.17M. Shares short for RYTM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 7.74M with a Short Ratio of 7.38M, compared to 7.84M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.73% and a Short% of Float of 19.36%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.7 and a low estimate of -$1.03, while EPS last year was -$0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.77, with high estimates of -$0.68 and low estimates of -$0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.42 and -$3.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.53. EPS for the following year is -$3.02, with 9 analysts recommending between -$2.6 and -$3.92.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $7.03M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $9M to a low estimate of $5.4M. As of the current estimate, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.82M, an estimated increase of 286.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.94M, an increase of 630.30% over than the figure of $286.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RYTM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.86M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.15M, up 598.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $63.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $82.3M and the low estimate is $33.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 189.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.