RVNC (Revance Therapeutics Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $32.21, up 3.47% from its previous closing price of $31.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1683268 shares were traded. RVNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.12.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RVNC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 30.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 30.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on October 11, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.

On September 22, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $33.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on October 25, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Foley Mark J sold 70,390 shares for $31.59 per share. The transaction valued at 2,223,360 led to the insider holds 823,351 shares of the business.

Sjuts Dustin S sold 21,508 shares of RVNC for $679,358 on Mar 09. The President now owns 123,934 shares after completing the transaction at $31.59 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Schilke Tobin, who serves as the CFO of the company, sold 18,517 shares for $31.59 each. As a result, the insider received 584,884 and left with 73,222 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 201.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RVNC has reached a high of $36.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.13.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RVNC traded 1.59M shares on average per day over the past three months and 979.65k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 80.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.47M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RVNC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 13.18M with a Short Ratio of 12.48M, compared to 10.09M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.01% and a Short% of Float of 16.40%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.61 and a low estimate of -$1.47, while EPS last year was -$0.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.76, with high estimates of -$0.63 and low estimates of -$1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3 and -$4.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.74. EPS for the following year is -$3.18, with 5 analysts recommending between -$2.66 and -$4.14.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $46.55M. It ranges from a high estimate of $49.66M to a low estimate of $34M. As of the current estimate, Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $25.95M, an estimated increase of 79.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $43.38M, an increase of 71.70% less than the figure of $79.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $47.35M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $38M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RVNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $132.31M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $116M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $128.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $77.8M, up 65.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $224.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $275M and the low estimate is $163.25M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 74.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.