SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) was $5.75 for the day, up 3.05% from the previous closing price of $5.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 808273 shares were traded. SIGA stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.61.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SIGA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.80 and its Current Ratio is at 8.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SIGA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIGA has reached a high of $26.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.61.

Shares Statistics:

SIGA traded an average of 813.58K shares per day over the past three months and 718.96k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 72.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.89M. Insiders hold about 44.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SIGA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.72M with a Short Ratio of 3.13M, compared to 4.54M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.09% and a Short% of Float of 7.81%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.48 and $0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.48. EPS for the following year is $0.95, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.95 and $0.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIGA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $115.37M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $115.37M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $115.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $133.67M, down -13.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $168.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $168.95M and the low estimate is $168.95M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 46.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.