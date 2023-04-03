SNDL Inc. (SNDL) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) was $1.60 for the day, up 1.91% from the previous closing price of $1.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2085436 shares were traded. SNDL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5700.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SNDL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 03, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $0.60 to $0.70.

Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its Hold to Sell on March 19, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $0.40 to $0.65.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNDL has reached a high of $7.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9047, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4411.

Shares Statistics:

SNDL traded an average of 3.50M shares per day over the past three months and 2.68M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 260.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 259.34M. Insiders hold about 0.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SNDL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 17.01M with a Short Ratio of 15.46M, compared to 17.27M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.21% and a Short% of Float of 7.21%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.59 and -$0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.64. EPS for the following year is -$0.06, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.02 and -$0.13.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $176.25M to a low estimate of $176.25M. As of the current estimate, SNDL Inc.’s year-ago sales were $17.04M, an estimated increase of 934.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $170.3M, an increase of 1,190.30% over than the figure of $934.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $170.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $170.3M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNDL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $526.53M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $510.48M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $518.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $42.1M, up 1,131.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $741.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $741.79M and the low estimate is $741.46M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 43.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.