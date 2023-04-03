The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The Ensign Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSG) closed the day trading at $95.54 up 2.72% from the previous closing price of $93.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 592730 shares were traded. ENSG stock price reached its highest trading level at $95.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $93.27.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ENSG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on October 31, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $56 to $51.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Shaw Daren sold 2,000 shares for $89.44 per share. The transaction valued at 178,880 led to the insider holds 35,875 shares of the business.

Snapper Suzanne D. sold 137 shares of ENSG for $13,019 on Feb 03. The CFO now owns 210,754 shares after completing the transaction at $95.03 per share. On Jan 18, another insider, Snapper Suzanne D., who serves as the CFO of the company, sold 3,402 shares for $95.09 each. As a result, the insider received 323,499 and left with 210,754 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENSG has reached a high of $99.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 90.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 87.51.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ENSG traded about 261.65K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ENSG traded about 311.48k shares per day. A total of 55.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.44M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ENSG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.85M with a Short Ratio of 2.32M, compared to 1.89M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.32% and a Short% of Float of 5.58%.

Dividends & Splits

ENSG’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.23, up from 0.20 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.36. The current Payout Ratio is 5.40% for ENSG, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 30, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1069:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.14 and a low estimate of $1.07, while EPS last year was $0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.15, with high estimates of $1.18 and low estimates of $1.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.73 and $4.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.69. EPS for the following year is $5.16, with 5 analysts recommending between $5.3 and $5.06.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $848.57M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $860.2M to a low estimate of $838M. As of the current estimate, The Ensign Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $713.45M, an estimated increase of 18.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $885.94M, an increase of 20.90% over than the figure of $18.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $903.53M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $877M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENSG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.03B, up 18.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.01B and the low estimate is $3.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.