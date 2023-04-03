The name agilon health inc. (AGL) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, agilon health inc.’s stock clocked out at $23.75, up 1.63% from its previous closing price of $23.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6535869 shares were traded. AGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.63.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AGL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

On September 14, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $33.

On September 12, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $38.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on September 12, 2022, with a $38 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when Desai Veeral sold 97,290 shares for $28.70 per share. The transaction valued at 2,792,379 led to the insider holds 276,729 shares of the business.

Desai Veeral sold 22,710 shares of AGL for $651,911 on Mar 23. The Chief Strategy & Dev. Officer now owns 276,729 shares after completing the transaction at $28.71 per share. On Mar 23, another insider, Kornitzer Benjamin, who serves as the Chief Med. & Quality Officer of the company, sold 8,094 shares for $28.04 each. As a result, the insider received 226,978 and left with 55,426 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGL has reached a high of $29.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.66.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AGL traded 2.53M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.44M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 412.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 407.24M. Shares short for AGL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 30.26M with a Short Ratio of 37.17M, compared to 27.69M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.35% and a Short% of Float of 18.81%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.17 and -$0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.21. EPS for the following year is $0, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.08 and -$0.14.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $664.36M. It ranges from a high estimate of $694.7M to a low estimate of $658M. As of the current estimate, agilon health inc.’s year-ago sales were $462.89M, an estimated increase of 43.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $959.73M, an increase of 46.90% over than the figure of $43.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $999.23M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $936.8M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.83B, up 46.30% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.05B and the low estimate is $3.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 46.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.