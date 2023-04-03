The name American Well Corporation (AMWL) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, American Well Corporation’s stock clocked out at $2.36, up 5.36% from its previous closing price of $2.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1882768 shares were traded. AMWL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3850 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2638.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AMWL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, TD Cowen on March 23, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $2.50 from $5 previously.

On February 27, 2023, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $5 to $3.50.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 04, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.20.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Schoenberg Ido sold 136,208 shares for $2.40 per share. The transaction valued at 327,185 led to the insider holds 1,327,174 shares of the business.

Schoenberg Roy sold 113,686 shares of AMWL for $273,085 on Mar 21. The President, co-CEO now owns 2,169,839 shares after completing the transaction at $2.40 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Shepardson Robert, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $2.36 each. As a result, the insider received 47,178 and left with 1,091,225 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMWL has reached a high of $5.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1280, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7830.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AMWL traded 1.38M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.42M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 264.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 187.68M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AMWL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 11.59M with a Short Ratio of 10.98M, compared to 12.3M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.21% and a Short% of Float of 4.89%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.98 and -$1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.02. EPS for the following year is -$0.72, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.56 and -$0.9.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $78.05M. It ranges from a high estimate of $82.1M to a low estimate of $77M. As of the current estimate, American Well Corporation’s year-ago sales were $72.75M, an estimated increase of 7.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $75.07M, an increase of 16.90% over than the figure of $7.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $78.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $73.54M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMWL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $280.05M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $274.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $276.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $252.79M, up 9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $319.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $333.4M and the low estimate is $300.88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.