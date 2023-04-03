The name Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) closed at $20.18 up 3.43% from its previous closing price of $19.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 549884 shares were traded. CNNE stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.64.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cannae Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on December 20, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $42.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,000 shares for $10.20 per share. The transaction valued at 509,900 led to the insider holds 25,400,559 shares of the business.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of CNNE for $18,532,127 on Jul 13. The Director now owns 79,048,691 shares after completing the transaction at $13.65 per share. On Jul 05, another insider, Cannae Holdings, Inc., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,871,685 shares for $13.81 each. As a result, the insider received 108,707,970 and left with 80,406,356 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNNE has reached a high of $25.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.70.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CNNE has traded an average of 368.16K shares per day and 334.57k over the past ten days. A total of 77.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.79M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CNNE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.25M with a Short Ratio of 1.46M, compared to 1.33M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.60% and a Short% of Float of 1.71%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was -$1.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.14 and -$5.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.06, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.53 and -$1.49.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $163.08M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $170M to a low estimate of $157M. As of the current estimate, Cannae Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $181.9M, an estimated decrease of -10.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $163.34M, a decrease of -2.40% over than the figure of -$10.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $165.83M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $162M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNNE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $676.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $663.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $669.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $742.2M, down -9.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $673.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $688M and the low estimate is $663M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.