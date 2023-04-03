The name Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $30.37, down -1.30% from its previous closing price of $30.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11000556 shares were traded. CFG stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.95.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CFG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 21, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $47.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when Cummings Kevin sold 90,689 shares for $43.00 per share. The transaction valued at 3,899,627 led to the insider holds 455,789 shares of the business.

Cummings Kevin sold 81,151 shares of CFG for $3,603,104 on Feb 07. The Director now owns 455,789 shares after completing the transaction at $44.40 per share. On Apr 26, another insider, Lillis Terrance, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $41.31 each. As a result, the insider paid 41,310 and bolstered with 2,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Citizens’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CFG has reached a high of $47.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.26.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CFG traded 5.99M shares on average per day over the past three months and 9.66M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 493.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 482.52M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CFG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 10.7M with a Short Ratio of 10.34M, compared to 6.56M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.17% and a Short% of Float of 2.42%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.56, CFG has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.68. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.83%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.76.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 18 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.26 and a low estimate of $1.06, while EPS last year was $0.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.23, with high estimates of $1.32 and low estimates of $1.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.43 and $4.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.05. EPS for the following year is $5.19, with 20 analysts recommending between $5.65 and $4.06.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $2.16B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.23B to a low estimate of $2.15B. As of the current estimate, Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.65B, an estimated increase of 31.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.22B, an increase of 11.20% less than the figure of $31.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.17B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CFG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.02B, up 11.30% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.41B and the low estimate is $8.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.