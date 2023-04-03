The name Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) closed at $104.13 up 2.77% from its previous closing price of $101.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6861270 shares were traded. SBUX stock price reached its highest trading level at $104.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $102.03.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Starbucks Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on January 24, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $120.

On December 21, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $100.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on December 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $100 to $106.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Ruggeri Rachel sold 736 shares for $105.50 per share. The transaction valued at 77,648 led to the insider holds 56,028 shares of the business.

Jenkins Zabrina sold 2,962 shares of SBUX for $321,317 on Feb 13. The acting evp, general counsel now owns 38,258 shares after completing the transaction at $108.48 per share. On Jan 09, another insider, Ruggeri Rachel, who serves as the evp, cfo of the company, sold 3,960 shares for $106.50 each. As a result, the insider received 421,740 and left with 57,962 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Starbucks’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBUX has reached a high of $110.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 103.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 93.29.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SBUX has traded an average of 6.18M shares per day and 5.38M over the past ten days. A total of 1.15B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.15B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SBUX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 14.76M with a Short Ratio of 12.66M, compared to 17.81M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.29% and a Short% of Float of 1.31%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SBUX is 2.12, from 1.76 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.92. The current Payout Ratio is 69.10% for SBUX, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 08, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 25 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.99, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.53 and $3.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.4. EPS for the following year is $4.08, with 28 analysts recommending between $4.44 and $3.81.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $8.41B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $8.64B to a low estimate of $8.21B. As of the current estimate, Starbucks Corporation’s year-ago sales were $7.64B, an estimated increase of 10.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.34B, an increase of 14.60% over than the figure of $10.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.64B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.09B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBUX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $36.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $32.25B, up 11.40% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $41.38B and the low estimate is $39.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.