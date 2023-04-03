The name Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Synovus Financial Corp.’s stock clocked out at $30.83, up 1.88% from its previous closing price of $30.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1645983 shares were traded. SNV stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.19.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SNV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.58. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 15, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $33.

On December 05, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $44.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on December 15, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $53 to $56.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when Dierdorff Thomas T sold 1,947 shares for $43.36 per share. The transaction valued at 84,422 led to the insider holds 9,314 shares of the business.

KAMENSKY ALLAN E sold 663 shares of SNV for $29,039 on Nov 14. The EVP and General Counsel now owns 5,090 shares after completing the transaction at $43.80 per share. On May 10, another insider, PROCHASKA JOSEPH J JR, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $41.38 each. As a result, the insider paid 41,380 and bolstered with 31,109 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Synovus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNV has reached a high of $50.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.99.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SNV traded 1.71M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.53M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 145.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 143.47M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SNV as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.44M with a Short Ratio of 5.20M, compared to 3.83M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.05% and a Short% of Float of 3.08%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.32, SNV has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.52. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.30. The current Payout Ratio is 27.30% for SNV, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 18, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1:7 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.35 and a low estimate of $1.08, while EPS last year was $1.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.27, with high estimates of $1.35 and low estimates of $0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.46 and $4.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.21. EPS for the following year is $5.42, with 12 analysts recommending between $5.92 and $5.05.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $599.93M. It ranges from a high estimate of $611.9M to a low estimate of $590M. As of the current estimate, Synovus Financial Corp.’s year-ago sales were $497.58M, an estimated increase of 20.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $603.88M, an increase of 15.50% less than the figure of $20.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $612.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $595M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.21B, up 10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.59B and the low estimate is $2.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.