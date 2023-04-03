There is a good chance Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $65.81 in the prior trading day, Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) closed at $66.46, up 0.99%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5713878 shares were traded. FTNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.56.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FTNT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on February 14, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $73.

On February 07, 2023, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $66.Loop Capital initiated its Buy rating on February 07, 2023, with a $66 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Perche Patrice sold 7,535 shares for $61.81 per share. The transaction valued at 465,721 led to the insider holds 25,730 shares of the business.

Jensen Keith sold 98,374 shares of FTNT for $5,920,323 on Feb 23. The CFO & Chief Accounting Officer now owns 4,569 shares after completing the transaction at $60.18 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, Perche Patrice, who serves as the Chief Revenue Off./EVP Supp. of the company, sold 11,035 shares for $59.75 each. As a result, the insider received 659,321 and left with 25,730 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fortinet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 62.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 39.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTNT has reached a high of $71.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.47.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.18M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 780.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 633.43M. Insiders hold about 12.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FTNT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 13.51M with a Short Ratio of 13.51M, compared to 14.53M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.73% and a Short% of Float of 2.13%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 31 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.58 and $1.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.42. EPS for the following year is $1.67, with 33 analysts recommending between $1.79 and $1.41.

Revenue Estimates

29 analysts predict $1.2B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.22B to a low estimate of $1.18B. As of the current estimate, Fortinet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $954.8M, an estimated increase of 25.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 29 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.27B, an increase of 23.80% less than the figure of $25.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.23B.

A total of 34 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.42B, up 22.40% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.67B and the low estimate is $6.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.