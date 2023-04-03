There is a good chance Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $57.33 in the prior trading day, Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) closed at $58.18, up 1.48%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2175857 shares were traded. IR stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.49.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on August 05, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $52 from $50 previously.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on November 19, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $58 to $68.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Reynal Vicente sold 25,000 shares for $60.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,500,000 led to the insider holds 102,856 shares of the business.

Reynal Vicente sold 75,000 shares of IR for $4,300,450 on Feb 23. The insider now owns 119,480 shares after completing the transaction at $57.34 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, Schiesl Andrew R, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 18,000 shares for $56.77 each. As a result, the insider received 1,021,822 and left with 66,601 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ingersoll’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IR has reached a high of $60.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.96.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.45M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.59M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 405.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 404.13M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.16% stake in the company. Shares short for IR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.25M with a Short Ratio of 4.88M, compared to 6.99M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.54% and a Short% of Float of 2.06%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, IR’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.12, compared to 0.08 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.14%. The current Payout Ratio is 5.40% for IR, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 01, 2013 when the company split stock in a 1252:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.65 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.3 and $2.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.27. EPS for the following year is $2.51, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.65 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $1.54B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.57B to a low estimate of $1.48B. As of the current estimate, Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.42B, an estimated increase of 8.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.43B, an increase of 7.10% less than the figure of $8.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.49B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.37B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.15B, up 13.10% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.42B and the low estimate is $5.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.