There is a good chance Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) closed at $6.67 in the last session, up 3.41% from day before closing price of $6.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1164126 shares were traded. RXRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.48.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RXRX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on March 16, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

On September 16, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $20.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Borgeson Blake sold 8,885 shares for $7.40 per share. The transaction valued at 65,744 led to the insider holds 7,576,287 shares of the business.

Gibson Christopher sold 15,000 shares of RXRX for $116,620 on Mar 09. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 938,787 shares after completing the transaction at $7.77 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, Gibson Christopher, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 70,890 shares for $8.10 each. As a result, the insider received 573,925 and left with 963,787 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 30.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RXRX has reached a high of $14.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.23.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RXRX traded on average about 968.34K shares per day over the past 3-months and 986.67k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 185.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 149.93M. Insiders hold about 5.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RXRX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 17.48M with a Short Ratio of 19.02M, compared to 14.24M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.22% and a Short% of Float of 13.04%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.33 and low estimates of -$0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.13 and -$1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.41. EPS for the following year is -$1.41, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.99 and -$1.72.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $24M. It ranges from a high estimate of $68M to a low estimate of $6.8M. As of the current estimate, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.53M, an estimated increase of 847.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.28M, an increase of 149.00% less than the figure of $847.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $19M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.65M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RXRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $94M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $48.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.18M, up 375.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $71.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $143M and the low estimate is $35M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 47.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.