There Is Still Room For Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLX) was $30.81 for the day, up 0.92% from the previous closing price of $30.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 512844 shares were traded. ACLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.96.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ACLX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on March 14, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $43.

On February 13, 2023, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $42.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when Elghandour Rami sold 31,442 shares for $30.77 per share. The transaction valued at 967,423 led to the insider holds 38,769 shares of the business.

Heery Christopher sold 6,966 shares of ACLX for $214,333 on Feb 09. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 15,589 shares after completing the transaction at $30.77 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, Heery Christopher, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 1,255 shares for $35.11 each. As a result, the insider received 44,068 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACLX has reached a high of $35.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.69.

Shares Statistics:

ACLX traded an average of 420.00K shares per day over the past three months and 470.47k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.96M. Insiders hold about 15.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ACLX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.76M with a Short Ratio of 3.51M, compared to 2.39M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.83% and a Short% of Float of 9.43%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.05 and a low estimate of -$2.11, while EPS last year was -$39.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $3.74 and low estimates of -$0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.13 and -$6.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.36. EPS for the following year is -$2.36, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.73 and -$4.24.