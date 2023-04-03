There Is Still Room For CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) was $5.34 for the day, up 2.89% from the previous closing price of $5.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 910566 shares were traded. PRTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.18.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PRTS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 101.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on March 04, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On September 01, 2020, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on September 01, 2020, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when BARNES JIM bought 18,700 shares for $5.34 per share. The transaction valued at 99,858 led to the insider holds 85,297 shares of the business.

Akhavan Houman sold 294,633 shares of PRTS for $1,552,716 on Mar 15. The Chief Marketing Officer now owns 226,393 shares after completing the transaction at $5.27 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Huffaker Michael, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 1,703 shares for $5.87 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,997 and bolstered with 1,703 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRTS has reached a high of $9.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.36.

Shares Statistics:

PRTS traded an average of 750.27K shares per day over the past three months and 662.33k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 54.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.24M. Insiders hold about 4.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PRTS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.63M with a Short Ratio of 3.16M, compared to 4.82M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.66% and a Short% of Float of 7.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and -$0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.02, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.1 and -$0.07.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $155.5M to a low estimate of $148.36M. As of the current estimate, CarParts.com Inc.’s year-ago sales were $138.26M, an estimated increase of 9.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $185.62M, an increase of 11.80% over than the figure of $9.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $193.99M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $177.99M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $662.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $655.44M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $658.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $582.44M, up 13.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $736.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $766.35M and the low estimate is $711.95M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.