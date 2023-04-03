There Is Still Room For Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) closed the day trading at $37.91 up 2.05% from the previous closing price of $37.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15858071 shares were traded. CMCSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.21.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CMCSA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 05, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $30 to $38.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $42 to $36.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when COMCAST CORP sold 37,176 shares for $2.03 per share. The transaction valued at 75,419 led to the insider holds 19,507,693 shares of the business.

COMCAST CORP sold 487,146 shares of CMCSA for $999,331 on Feb 16. The 10% Owner now owns 19,544,869 shares after completing the transaction at $2.05 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, COMCAST CORP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,685,689 shares for $2.23 each. As a result, the insider received 3,764,986 and left with 20,032,015 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Comcast’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMCSA has reached a high of $48.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.26.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CMCSA traded about 19.68M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CMCSA traded about 16.39M shares per day. A total of 4.28B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.16B. Insiders hold about 0.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CMCSA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 53.64M with a Short Ratio of 47.33M, compared to 65.63M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.27% and a Short% of Float of 1.28%.

Dividends & Splits

CMCSA’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.16, up from 0.94 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.06%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.08. The current Payout Ratio is 89.60% for CMCSA, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 03, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 20, 2017 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 23 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.89 and a low estimate of $0.69, while EPS last year was $0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.96, with high estimates of $1.06 and low estimates of $0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.86 and $3.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.63. EPS for the following year is $4.09, with 25 analysts recommending between $4.44 and $3.66.

Revenue Estimates

21 analysts predict $29.52B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $31.11B to a low estimate of $28.6B. As of the current estimate, Comcast Corporation’s year-ago sales were $31.01B, an estimated decrease of -4.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $29.98B, a decrease of -0.10% over than the figure of -$4.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $30.88B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $29.42B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMCSA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $122.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $117.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $120.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $121.43B, down -0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $123.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $128.33B and the low estimate is $119.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.