There Is Still Room For Cutera Inc. (CUTR) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) was $23.62 for the day, up 0.43% from the previous closing price of $23.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 965281 shares were traded. CUTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.84.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CUTR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 19.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 19.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on January 11, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $85 to $33.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 when Mowry David H bought 996 shares for $50.12 per share. The transaction valued at 49,920 led to the insider holds 131,779 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 29.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CUTR has reached a high of $74.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.02.

Shares Statistics:

CUTR traded an average of 576.94K shares per day over the past three months and 577.19k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 19.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.11M. Shares short for CUTR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.58M with a Short Ratio of 4.96M, compared to 4.45M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 23.33% and a Short% of Float of 31.50%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.73, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.38, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.83 and -$1.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.01. EPS for the following year is -$0.47, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.5 and -$2.18.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $72.4M to a low estimate of $67.01M. As of the current estimate, Cutera Inc.’s year-ago sales were $65.63M, an estimated increase of 4.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $63.87M, an increase of 10.10% over than the figure of $4.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $67.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $60.1M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CUTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $253M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $252.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $252.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $231.27M, up 9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $300.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $307.7M and the low estimate is $293.69M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.