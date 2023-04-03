There Is Still Room For NovoCure Limited (NVCR) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) closed the day trading at $60.14 up 3.26% from the previous closing price of $58.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 577183 shares were traded. NVCR stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.33.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NVCR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 653.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.80 and its Current Ratio is at 7.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on March 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $50 from $99 previously.

On January 06, 2023, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $89 to $107.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 05, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $100 to $140.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Leonard Frank X sold 8,318 shares for $75.16 per share. The transaction valued at 625,205 led to the insider holds 54,284 shares of the business.

GROENHUYSEN WILHELMUS CM sold 25,635 shares of NVCR for $1,952,346 on Mar 03. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 209,753 shares after completing the transaction at $76.16 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Shah Pritesh, who serves as the Chief Growth Officer of the company, sold 21,421 shares for $76.16 each. As a result, the insider received 1,631,411 and left with 124,799 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVCR has reached a high of $120.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 76.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.10.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NVCR traded about 1.05M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NVCR traded about 706.99k shares per day. A total of 104.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.79M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NVCR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 7.76M with a Short Ratio of 7.98M, compared to 7.77M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.40% and a Short% of Float of 9.80%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.76 and -$0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.83. EPS for the following year is -$1.02, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.66 and -$1.36.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $128.25M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $132M to a low estimate of $122.4M. As of the current estimate, NovoCure Limited’s year-ago sales were $133.21M, an estimated decrease of -3.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $129.08M, a decrease of -6.20% less than the figure of -$3.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $133.73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $124.52M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVCR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $540M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $531.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $537.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $535.03M, up 0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $542.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $558.2M and the low estimate is $529M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.