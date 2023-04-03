There Is Still Room For Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) closed the day trading at $25.51 up 3.07% from the previous closing price of $24.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3942412 shares were traded. PSTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.65.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PSTG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on October 31, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $37 from $35 previously.

On August 17, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $36.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on May 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $34 to $27.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when FitzSimons Dan sold 28,481 shares for $24.49 per share. The transaction valued at 697,577 led to the insider holds 192,530 shares of the business.

Krysler P. Kevan sold 27,679 shares of PSTG for $748,949 on Dec 29. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 480,831 shares after completing the transaction at $27.06 per share. On Dec 27, another insider, Tomb Gregory, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,643 shares for $26.65 each. As a result, the insider received 283,625 and left with 30,544 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Pure’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 119.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSTG has reached a high of $36.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.00.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PSTG traded about 5.50M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PSTG traded about 4.51M shares per day. A total of 300.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 281.06M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PSTG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 20.8M with a Short Ratio of 21.46M, compared to 19.95M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.87% and a Short% of Float of 8.17%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.49 and $1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.3. EPS for the following year is $1.62, with 18 analysts recommending between $2.08 and $1.37.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $560.32M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $563.4M to a low estimate of $559M. As of the current estimate, Pure Storage Inc.’s year-ago sales were $620.4M, an estimated decrease of -9.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $665.68M, an increase of 2.90% over than the figure of -$9.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $733.01M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $613.8M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.75B, up 6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.85B and the low estimate is $3.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.