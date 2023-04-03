There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Bank of Montreal (BMO).

In the latest session, Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) closed at $89.11 up 0.89% from its previous closing price of $88.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 580390 shares were traded. BMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $89.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $88.32.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bank of Montreal’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bank’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BMO has reached a high of $119.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 94.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 94.84.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BMO has traded an average of 581.92K shares per day and 555.71k over the past ten days. A total of 691.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 676.94M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.10% stake in the company.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BMO is 4.19, from 4.24 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.80%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.23%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.08. The current Payout Ratio is 46.20% for BMO, which recently paid a dividend on May 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 14, 2001 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.65 and a low estimate of $2.28, while EPS last year was $3.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.43, with high estimates of $2.74 and low estimates of $2.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.88 and $9.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.1. EPS for the following year is $10.5, with 12 analysts recommending between $11.57 and $6.88.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.35B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.45B to a low estimate of $5.26B. As of the current estimate, Bank of Montreal’s year-ago sales were $5.38B, an estimated decrease of -0.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.63B, an increase of 13.30% over than the figure of -$0.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.88B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.38B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.94B, up 20.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.36B and the low estimate is $25.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.