There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND).

In the latest session, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FND) closed at $98.22 up 3.72% from its previous closing price of $94.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1228519 shares were traded. FND stock price reached its highest trading level at $98.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $94.92.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 10, 2023, Gordon Haskett Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Accumulate but kept the price unchanged to $90.

On February 08, 2023, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $88.Barclays initiated its Underweight rating on February 08, 2023, with a $88 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Robbins Brian K sold 19,504 shares for $91.82 per share. The transaction valued at 1,790,838 led to the insider holds 23,674 shares of the business.

Christopherson David Victor sold 4,000 shares of FND for $368,000 on Feb 28. The EVP AND GENERAL COUNSEL now owns 56,527 shares after completing the transaction at $92.00 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, Sullivan Richard L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,734 shares for $91.94 each. As a result, the insider received 159,423 and left with 9,189 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Floor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FND has reached a high of $102.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 92.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 80.12.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FND has traded an average of 1.54M shares per day and 1.13M over the past ten days. A total of 105.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.13M. Shares short for FND as of Jan 30, 2023 were 12.34M with a Short Ratio of 10.93M, compared to 12.69M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.63% and a Short% of Float of 13.33%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 20 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.63 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.73, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.75 and $2.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.7. EPS for the following year is $2.96, with 21 analysts recommending between $3.56 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.06B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.13B to a low estimate of $1.03B. As of the current estimate, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $914.34M, an estimated increase of 16.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.16B, an increase of 12.80% less than the figure of $16.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.06B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.43B, up 24.60% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.14B and the low estimate is $4.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.