There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Global Payments Inc. (GPN).

In the latest session, Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) closed at $105.24 up 1.99% from its previous closing price of $103.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2051571 shares were traded. GPN stock price reached its highest trading level at $105.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $103.49.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Global Payments Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 17, 2023, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $124 to $135.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when SHEFFIELD DAVID M sold 1,562 shares for $113.08 per share. The transaction valued at 176,631 led to the insider holds 28,032 shares of the business.

BALDWIN ROBERT H B JR bought 3,400 shares of GPN for $335,308 on Dec 12. The Director now owns 38,940 shares after completing the transaction at $98.62 per share. On Nov 09, another insider, BRUNO JOHN G, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,807 shares for $97.47 each. As a result, the insider received 468,538 and left with 11,699 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Global’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 241.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 16.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GPN has reached a high of $146.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $92.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 108.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 112.10.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GPN has traded an average of 1.82M shares per day and 1.96M over the past ten days. A total of 265.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 260.24M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GPN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.32M with a Short Ratio of 3.33M, compared to 3.41M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.23% and a Short% of Float of 1.24%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for GPN is 1.00, from 0.78 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.76%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.35. The current Payout Ratio is 225.60% for GPN, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 02, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 24 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.84 and a low estimate of $2.31, while EPS last year was $2.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.3, with high estimates of $2.38 and low estimates of $2.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.74 and $9.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.33. EPS for the following year is $10.37, with 28 analysts recommending between $10.74 and $10.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 23 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.01B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.1B to a low estimate of $1.84B. As of the current estimate, Global Payments Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.98B, an estimated increase of 1.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $2B, an increase of 2.40% over than the figure of $1.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.16B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.83B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.74B, up 4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.81B and the low estimate is $7.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.